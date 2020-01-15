Emanuel W. Rothe December 20, 1925 ~ January 13, 2020

Emanuel W. Rothe, 94, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020, in Greeley, Colo. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Jan. 18 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1800 21st Ave, Greeley. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley at 2 p.m. His favorite red flowers can sent to Adamson Life Celebration Home or donations may be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.