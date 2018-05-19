Eric D. Collins (December 28, 1969 — May 10, 2018)

Eric D. Collins, age 48, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, May 10, 2018. He was born on December 28, 1969, in California, the son of Kenneth R. and Peggy (Hubbard) Collins. He was married to the love of his life, Trisha Seaburg, on August 4, 2012, in Grand Junction, Co. Eric worked as a Service Advisor for JX Peterbuilt in Madison.

Eric spent his childhood growing up at his family home in New Castle, Colorado. He attended Rifle High School and then went on to attend Wyoming Technical College where he obtained a degree in diesel mechanics. A job that he loved and did his entire life. During that time he made great friends and made many memories. In 2015 Eric and his wife and children relocated to Deforest, Wisconsin, to begin his work with JX Peterbuilt.

Eric's biggest love was his family. He also was an avid lover of Harley Davidson and a true NASCAR fan. He spent his free time building projects and working on cars, all things he learned from his father growing up. Eric was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild in July of 2018. Anyone that ever met Eric will never forget him due to his sense of humor and hard headed ways. Things that made him so easy to love. He was a great man, with great character that will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Trisha; his children, Tianna, Madison and Sierra Collins; his father, Ken Collins; brother, Mike (Christine) Collins; nieces and nephew, Hannah, Emma and Liam Collins; and also many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy in 2014.

A celebration of Eric's life will be held late in the summer in his home town of Rifle, Colorado, for friends and family to celebrate his life.