Eric George Rasmussen (August 6, 1950 — May 12, 2018)

In the early morning hours of Saturday, May 12, 2018, God called home His faithful servant Mr. Eric George Rasmussen. Born August 6, 1950, aged 67. Mr. Rasmussen resided and passed in the beautiful home he and his love built near Copper Bank, BZ.

Mr. Rasmussen lived a full and colorful life. As a young cowboy he gazed upon the stars from his bed roll on the eastern plains and dreamed of far away places. Eric would go on to realize those dreams and more through his faith and dedication to our Savior.

Eric showed his commitment and love through his daily devotion to his beloved Nancy. (Including a most loving gesture of harvesting fresh coconut water for her every morning). The epitome of lifelong love, Eric and Nancy were married for 41 years. They have three children who Eric loved with all of his being. Son Jeremy Rasmussen (Danielle, JJ & Eric), and daughters Joy White (Kevin,Frenna,Hope,Isla,Nanette) and Rebecca Rasmussen.

Eric is also survived by his sisters, Cheryl Buckley, Chris Rasmussen, Dixie Buckley, Diane Rasmussen and his mother, Fansion Juneman.

Eric was known as a Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Mentor, Leader, Brilliant Maker, Councelor, Confidant, and Loyal and Honest Friend to many around the world. His passing is being mourned in the amazing places he called home. Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Belize…and many other places as well as his O'hana is spread far and wide.

There will be a celebration of life in his honor on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Copper Bank, BZ.

In honor of Eric, live a big life, be faithful, love your family unconditionally…be amazing, make a difference to everyone you meet.