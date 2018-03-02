Esther Elizabeth Richel (December 31, 1928 – February 26, 2018)

Esther Elizabeth Richel, 89, passed away February 26, 2018, at E.Dene Moore Care Center in Rifle, Colorado. Esther was born in Joplin, Missouri, on December 31, 1928, to James and Mary Fanning. She married Herbert "Elmer" Richel on April 27, 1947, in New Castle, Colorado. Esther enjoyed camping, knitting and baking. Elmer and Esther loved to go dancing at the Little Red School House in Canyon Creek. Esther is survived by her husband, Elmer; their three children, Ken (SuSon), Dennis (Debby), and Alan Richel; Four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Helen George and Dorothy Hutchinson.

A graveside service is planned for March 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Highland Cemetery in New Castle, Colorado. A luncheon will follow at the home of Dennis at 284 Panoramic Drive in Silt. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the New Castle Lift-up c/o Betty Arthur, P.O Box 302, New Castle, Colorado 81647.