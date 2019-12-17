Francis Patrick Riley (October 17, 1938–December 11, 2019)

F. Patrick Riley, 81, passed away on December 11, 2019 at Rogue Valley Hospital in Medford, OR with his daughter, Kristine, by his side. Patrick was born on October 17, 1938 to mother Helen Hyacinth Byank and father Frank William Riley in Honesdale, PA. He was raised by his mother Helen, and loving stepfather, Charles Otto Dever in Glenwood Springs, CO. He attended Glenwood Springs High School, Regis High School in Denver, and St. Mary’s in California where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Liberal Arts. He taught French and Spanish and coached several sports at Bishop O’Dowd High School for sixteen years. Later in his career Pat became a member of the Professional Golfers Association and was the golf pro at The Hill in Glenwood Springs and Heather Gardens in Aurora, CO. He also worked as a CNA and, along with his wife Barbara, cared for many elderly individuals in their home-based assisted living business.

Pat married Barbara Gail Smith on Jan 5, 1961 and they were the loving and devoted parents to four boys and seven girls. Pat was a loving father who never ended a phone call or visit without an “I love you.” He encouraged his children to excel in school, music, and sports. He had a very generous heart and was always willing to give to others, even if that included giving a family car to their garbage man who was in need! He loved to run and participated in several marathons. His athleticism, determination, and devotion to his family helped him survive two bouts with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer. He was in remission for more than 32 years. Pat was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep love and testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his ten children; Michael (Lorna) Riley, Kristine (Paul) Robertson, Gregory (Stephanie) Riley, Sean (Annie) Riley, Jennifer (Jeff) Coalson, Matthew (Carla) Riley, Rebecca (Carlos) Vera, Barbara “Barbie” (Gerrard) Carmichael, Mary Ellen (Shane) Porter, Megan (Ivan) Harper, 41 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, sister Mary Ellen Davis, half-sister Dorothy Karhnak, half-brothers; Robert Riley and Patrick Riley, and step-brothers Chuck Dever and Bert Dever. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, daughter Michelle, nephew Stephen Davis, half-brother Timothy Riley, half-sister Jerry Dever, and his parents. We will miss him dearly but find peace in knowing that he is with his sweetheart for eternity.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Glenwood Springs, CO on Saturday December 21, 2019. 409 29th St. A viewing will be that morning from 9:30 – 10:40 am. Services will be under the direction of Farnum Holt Funeral Home.