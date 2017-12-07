Francisco Adonias Suazo (Dec. 18, 1935 – Dec. 2, 2017)

Gone Fishing with Louis Lamour.

Francisco Adonias Suazo December 18, 1935- Dec 2, 2017 Francisco Adonias "Donnie" was born December 18, 1935 in Fruita, Colorado, to Daniel Suazo and Adelina Zamora Suazo. He passed from this life onto his next big adventure on December 2, 2017.

Donnie was the second eldest of seven children. He attended Rifle public schools. He studied the Auto Tech Industry before he enlisted in the Military where he was a gunner and served three years in Germany and France. Upon his discharge he returned to Rifle, Colorado, and began working for Shorty Goodell as a Auto body fender Tech.

He married the girl next door Teresa Maria Esquibel in 1957. They had five children, Danette, Michelle, Donnie, Tobie Jean and Cordelia. Donnie worked as an Auto Body Fender Tech for most his life. He retired in his 70s due to a knee injury.

He loved the outdoors, fishing and reading a good Louis Lamour book. He was very passionate about civil justice and equal pay. He had a wonderful sense of humor and generous spirit that all who knew him adored. He had this amazing ability to take an ordinary story and make it extraordinary. Many can attest to having belly aches and sporting a lingering smile after hearing his wonderful humorous stories. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He loved his children greatly and felt so blessed by their unconditional love.

Francisco "Donnie" Suazo was preceded in death by daughter Michelle, wife Beverly, daughter Donna Lynn, and granddaughter Destiny. He is survived by his children Danette, Donnie (Tracey), Cordelia, Tobie (Scott) and his beloved grandchildren, Ayasha (Mike) Benjamin, Laura ( Adam), Wojek, Athena, Julia, and his five great grandchildren Kylie, Damion, Dochelle, Adalyse and Lavidya. A potluck memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday December 9, 2017 at the Rifle Moose Lodge.