Frank J Sackrider (November 7, 1963 — May 4, 2018)

Frank J Sackrider of Clifton, CO, passed away on May 4, 2018.

He was raised in the Silt and Rifle areas, attended Rifle High School.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Anna; his children Brandi (Greg) Ewing, Frankie (Brittney) Sackrider and Sarah Sackrider all of Clifton, CO; 8 grandchildren; his dad & mother, Bud & Verna of Silt Mesa; brother Lawrence Drake; and sister Deb Billings. He was preceded in death by his mom Laura Sackrider.

Service will by Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Clifton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3303 E 3/4 Road, Clifton, CO.