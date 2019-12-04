Frank James Breece (April 10, 1957–November 28, 2019)

Frank James Breece passed away on November 28, 2019 at his home in Rifle, Colorado. Frank was born to Ruth (Beard) and Charles Breece in Florence, Colorado on April 10, 1957. He grew up in Wetmore and attended school in Florence.

Frank married Deborah Kay Littig on January 8, 1977 in Florence, Colorado. He and Debbie moved to Leadville, where they had their two children, Randy and Barbara. The family eventually moved and settled in Rifle in 1982. Frank worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation for 30 years. He also worked as a Funeral Director for 25 years. Frank gave a lot of himself and volunteered wherever he could. He was a member of the Lion’s Club, CDOT Employee Council, and Knights of Columbus. He was also on the Board of Directors for Rifle Senior Housing, and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rifle. Frank loved watching westerns, especially John Wayne movies. He also enjoyed playing solitaire, but his greatest joy was playing with his grandsons, Rocky James and John Ray.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Charles; a brother, Robert, and his sister, Cynthia.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Debbie; His son, Randy (Maryann) Breece; His daughter, Barbara (Josh) Ailport and their sons, Frank’s pride and joy, Rocky James and John Ray Ailport. Frank is also survived by his mother, Ruth and step-father, John; Sister, Debbie (Bruce) Summers, and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in law, as well as nieces, nephews, and adopted family and friends. It has been said many times, “If you knew Frank, you loved him.” He will be greatly missed by those who did. A service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rifle, Colorado. The Rosary will start at 9:00 A.M and Mass will take place at 10:00 A.M. followed by a reception at the church. Inurnment will take place in Wetmore, Colorado in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Frank’s name to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. Go to http://www.johnwayne.org for further information.