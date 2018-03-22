Fred Flohr (December 23, 1936 — March 20, 2018)

Loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend Fred Flohr, passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in his home.

Fred was born December 23, 1936, in Denver, Colorado, to Alice Cler and Fred Flohr Sr. He attended East High School.

Fred married the love of his life, Bernadette Flohr, on August 9, 1958, in Denver, Colorado. Together they had seven children. In 1973, they made the move to Glenwood Springs where together, they became business owners. They owned the Sage Hen, Cedar Lodge and Terra Vista motels, as well as Park Avenue Car Wash. Fred thrived owning and running businesses and made many dear friends through his business ventures. Fred worked hard to raise a large family in our wonderful mountain town.

In 1997, his wife, Bernadette had a stroke and was unable to care for herself as a result. During this time, Fred became her caregiver, demonstrating to others what it means to love someone in true sickness and health. His wife passed in 2009.

Fred was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church, enjoyed good conversation and always had time for a sweet treat.

Fred's legacy lives on in his children Teresa and Ron Fuller of Glenwood Springs, Kevin and Linda Flohr of Glenwood Springs, Mary Ellen and Mitch Tingley of Otis, Ore., James Flohr of Loveland, Frederick and Linda Flohr of Silt, and Amy and Chris Stein of Highlands Ranch. Grandchildren are Nicole McFarland, Kerry and Jose Sanchez, Christopher and Megan Oberosler, Sean Flohr, Michael Flohr, Kevin M. Flohr, Brian Flohr, Emma Flohr, Jack Flohr, Troy Flohr, Garrett Stein and Graydon Stein. Great-grandchildren are Jordan, Jaidynne and Brayson McFarland, Xander and Amelia Sanchez. Step-grandchildren are Brian, Rebecca, Kayla and Cameron Fuller. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, parents, sister Shirley Bruen, brothers Vernon and Ronnie Flohr, son Sean Flohr, and grandson Franklin Flohr.

A rosary will be held on Monday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs. A funeral mass will be held immediately following at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church with entombment time to be determined at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Denver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Fred's behalf to Catholic Charities of Glenwood Springs.