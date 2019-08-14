Fred Marion Rowland (May 20, 1926–August 8, 2019)

Fred passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side. Fred was the 4th of 5 children born to Lansing and Lila Rowland in Denver, CO. Fred graduated from North High School in May 1944 and was drafted into the Army June 21, 1944. Fred was a World War II Army veteran serving the 5th Armored Division in the European Theatre in Germany in 1945. Fred married Velma Duffy on August 29, 1947 and they were married 64 years before her death in 2011. Fred graduated from the University of Denver in 1950 with a Bachelor Degree in Physical Education and Spanish. Fred and Velma moved to Glenwood Springs in 1977.

Fred is survived by his daughter, Terry (Bob) Peckham and 5 grandchildren, Robin (Deanna) Peckham, Rich (Kattie) Peckham, Alan McClain, Greg McClain, Mike Barksdale and brother, Henry (Maxine) Rowland. Fred has 12 great-grandchildren, Alaina, Camille, Alex, Jaren, Bryson, Cameron, Parker, Asher, Sumner, Maddie, Adalynn, Aurick and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, infant son Fred Wayne, daughter Colette (Rod) Barksdale, sister, Berenice Taylor and brothers Orville and Girard Rowland.

Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am at the Mtn. View Church of Glenwood Springs, 2195 Cty Rd 154 with a reception from 1 to 3:30 pm at the #2286 Elks Lodge, Hwy 6, West Glenwood Springs.

Please make memorial donations to the #2286 Elks Lodge Perpetual Scholarship Fund, PO Box 57, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602, the HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave, Ste 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 or Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Cremation has taken place and Fred’s ashes will be interred at the Colorado Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.