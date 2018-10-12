Frederick Arthur Lane III (Sept. 10, 1948 – Sept. 18, 2018)

Fredrick Arthur Lane III Crossed the Divide September 18, 2018 at 70. Fred was born at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. to LT. Col. Fred Arthur Lane Jr. and Dorothy Eleanor "Brownie" Brown Lane on September 10, 1948. He enjoyed his younger years with his brother and 2 sisters on Air Force bases in D.S, NE, Puerto Rico, and Roswell, New Mexico near where he was killed in a terrible car accident.

Fred Moved to Aspen in 1972 after graduating from the university of North Colorado with B.S in chemistry and as a proud member of Sigma Chi He was the founder in Aspen 1973 of Energy Unlimited Inc. The first hybrid solar and other alternative energy sources company in the Roaring Fork Valley.

It was also here in the Roaring Fork Valley that Fred met the love of his life Judy Lane Tolle, living together up the Frying pan, and who bore him his beloved daughters Jessica and Amanda. Now Jessica and Jason Inge and Amanda and Mario Pompa, Fred also leaves behind his grandchildren: Oakley Charles and Ryder Lane Inge. All who knew Fred are welcome to come to a celebration of Fred life with his daughters, his brother and sisters and his local friends that will be held on Saturday 2pm-6pm October 20th at the orchard gathering place, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale, CO. For more information call 970-309-3369.