Frederick Fitzjarrald Haberlein (December 7, 1944 — April 16, 2018)

Frederick Fitzjarrald Haberlein, Lightning Heart, was born December 7, 1944. He grew up at the Conejos Ranch on the Conejos River in southern Colorado. He graduated from Antonito High School and then attended Colorado State University on an art scholarship. He graduated with a BFA in sculpture and printmaking. He moved to the University of Arizona for graduate studies in 1969. He then moved to Oracle, AZ, to edition prints, working along with other artists from the U of A at Rancho Linda Vista.

In 1984, Fred returned to Conejos Ranch and began painting murals in Colorado. He completed 80 murals in the San Luis Valley before moving to Glenwood Springs with his wife, Teresa Platt, in 1988. He continued mural work, completing 140 pieces of public art including pictures on the main streets of Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Leadville, Gunnison, Salida, Alamosa, LaJara, Romeo and Antonito.

Fred taught 'Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain' at CMC for 18 years.

Fred loved native American culture, painting, juggling, hiking, skiing and hanging out with friends. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; brother, Bill; son, Kort, and daughter-in-law, Sandy; and 2 grandchildren, West and Ryan.

A celebration of Fred's work and life is being planned for later this spring. There will be a showing of a newly completed documentary about Lightning Heart.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Fred Haberlein Documentary Fund at Carbondale Arts. Info@carbondalearts.com or 963-1680.