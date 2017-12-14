Frederick Harry Goldhardt (Nov. 24, 1927 — Dec. 11, 2017)

Frederick Harry Goldhardt, born November 24, 1927, passed into Heaven on December 11, 2017. Fred was born in Weehawken, NJ, and was a devoted husband for over 54 years to Margaret Mary Hawney. They resided in Demarest, NJ, for over 38 years. He was an Assistant Vice President for Chemical Bank in New York City. In 1951, he served in the Army of Occupation with the 1434th USAR Control Group and served in the Mobile Field Artillery in Dachau, Germany. He was a wonderful father to his son, Jeffrey, and loved coaching little league baseball. After retiring, he and Marge moved out west to Colorado and lived there for over 25 years. He loved fishing, the fresh Colorado air and spending time with his buddies, Miquel and Al and others at their Clark's mens coffee group, shooting the breeze. He loved Army football, especially the last two years. This last year, he moved to Fredericksburg to be close to his son and family. Fred was blessed with a long and rewarding life. We will miss his wit and humor and his presence with us, but will keep his precious memories in our hearts forever. He is preceded by his son, Jeffrey Edward Goldhardt, and wife, Faith Kren Goldhardt, and grandchildren Josiah Michael Goldhardt and Hannah Goldhardt Critzer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you give to someone that is in need during this Christmas season.