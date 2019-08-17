Gary G. Cose (January 24, 1951–August 12, 2019)

Lifetime resident of the surrounding area of Rifle, Colorado, Gary Giles Cose, gained his forever wings on August 12, 2019 at the age of 68, far too soon for all of his loved ones. Gary was born on January 24, 1951 in Rifle, Colorado to Jay and Bula (Butler) Cose. In 1971, Gary married the love of his life, and mother of his two children, Carla Vetter. The couple later divorced in 1984. Gary worked as a miner most of his life, and in 2015 he retired from Garfield Steel in Rifle, Colorado.

Anyone that knew Gary knew his love and passion was shoeing horses. He loved hunting, being in the mountains, and riding his horses. Gary’s family was most important, along with all of his friends. Gary knew no stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that asked – sometimes even if you didn’t ask. Gary is a true cowboy, a man of his word that taught so many of us a wise man’s knowledge. This cowboy is going to be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Bula Cose, and his brother, Charles Cose.

Gary is survived by his son, Rhaun Cose and his wife, Keita Cose, of Parachute, Colorado; His daughter, Dhaun Cose of DeBeque, Colorado; His bonus son, Shaun Sloan, and bonus daughter, Lhauni McMichael; Brothers, Mark Cose (Lexina), Tim Cose (Jody), Keven Cose (Dee), Brent Cose (Debbie), and Justin. Also surviving are his sisters, Jaylene Cose, Mary Palmer (Phil), Joy Hawkins (Darrin); Grandchildren, J.T. Hotchkiss, Tyler Cose, Chelsea Hotchkiss, Thomas Cose, Tel Cose, Yancy Cose, Cole McCrain, Jace McCrain; Bonus grandchildren, Anthony Cordova, Gabe Cordova, Cortney Cordova, Alyssa Renfro, and nine great-grandchildren who all knew him as “Grandpa Cowboy Hat!”

Service will be held at 10:00a.m.on August 31, 2019 at the “Antique Ranch” located at 465 County Road 340 in Parachute, Colorado. All are welcome to come share stories and memories, and join in celebrating this cowboy’s life. A reception will follow immediately.