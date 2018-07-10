 Gary Wilburn (April 11, 1949 — July 4, 2018) | PostIndependent.com

Gary Wilburn, of Silt, Colorado, passed away July 4, 2018, in Glenwood Springs. He was born April 11, 1949, in Ohio. Gary is survived by his wife, Rosemary, and grandson, David Antol Wilburn.