Gayle Marie Bean, age 46, passed away peacefully in the company of her family Wednesday, November 22, 2017, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born October 2, 1971, in Germany. Gayle was the daughter of Jim and Pam Bean of Glenwood Springs, CO. She is survived by her two children Jimmy and Savannah Butcher.

She will be greatly missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring of 2018.