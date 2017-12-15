Gene E. “Bill” Forster (June 2, 1942 – December 10, 2017)

Gene E. "Bill" Forster passed away December 10, 2017, from complications of Parkinson's Disease.

He was born June 2, 1942, in Kremmling, CO. He served in the US Army, Training Center Engineer, stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, with an Honorable Discharge in 1967.

Bill started school in Bond, CO, and then moved to Glenwood Springs, CO, where he graduated high school, and did continuing education courses at Colorado Mountain College.

Bill was a hard worker in everything he did and was a dedicated man to his life and family.

He worked as an electrical lineman, a heavy equipment operator, and owned his own trucking business. He retired from Holy Cross Energy in 2004 and moved to Grand Junction, CO.

Bill loved geology and was an avid out-doors man, enjoyed four wheeling with his family, loved bike riding, hiking, mountain climbing, skiing and photography.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; son, Christopher E.; grandson, Christopher L.; granddaughter, Maura; brother, Frank (Ruby), and sister, Darlene Martino. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl; father, Charles; mother, Virginia Martino; and step-father, Primo Martino.

Services will be held Monday, December 18, 2017, 1:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary, 550 North Ave. Grand Junction, CO.

Donations can be made to The Parkinson's Association, 1325 S. Colorado Blvd. Suite 204B, Denver, CO 80222, or HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N.12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.