George Edward Macdonell (March 28, 1934 — November 16, 2019)

Longtime area rancher George Edward Macdonell passed away peacefully Nov 16, 2019, at Veterans Living Center in Rifle, CO. Born March 28,1934, at home in Eagle, CO, to Alex and Sadie (Figgins) Macdonell.

After graduating Eagle Valley High School, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

He married Maureen Barz in 1956; they had three children, son Max Macdonell of Carbondale, and daughters Becky Blanchard of New Castle and Mary DeBaca (Rob) of Grand Jct.

He married Etta Lou Rickstrew in 1965 who had three children, son Bill Rickstrew (deceased) and daughters Terry Bennett (Stuart) Marquette, MI, and Carol Burns (Stephen) of New Castle.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Etta Lou; his son and daughters; sister Marge Morris of Glenwood Springs; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Ethel Mary Latham and brother Alex (Mac) Macdonell.

At George’s request there are no services planned at this time. He was one of the last real cowboys and will be missed by all that knew him.