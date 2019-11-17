George Francis Fields (August 17, 1927 — November 10, 2019)

Passed away at Collier Hospice Center, Wheatridge, CO

Service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 969 Ulysses St., Golden, CO 80401

Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10am

George Francis Fields passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the age of 92. George was born August 17, 1927, in Salida, CO.

George graduated from Leadville High School and enlisted into the Army at age 17. George wanted to become a fighter pilot; however, the war ended prior to basic training, and he transferred to the Air Force and became a B-29 mechanic serving overseas in Okinawa.

On returning to the states he attended Colorado State University for one semester, then married the love of his life M. Maelene Tucker on June 10, 1951.

George began a hard rock mining career for 18 years working mostly at Climax. After mining George was involved in several businesses. He built a trailer court in Leadville, purchased and ran the Mobil gas station, started an excavation company and managed what is now known as Ski Cooper. George moved the family to Glenwood Springs in 1969 and continued to run R&G Excavating while working as assistant lift manager at Snowmass.

George was preceded in death by his parents George Peter Fields, Kathleen J (Mahon) Fields, sister Marilyn (Fields) Schroeder and his only love, M. Maelene (Tucker) Fields.

George is survived by his three children: Randi Sue (Fields) Hamilton, George Peter Fields and James Michael Fields. He was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

For those interested we will publish George’s life history at a later date. Please email a request to: Info@crg1.com.

The Family requests any memorials be sent to the Alzheimer Association of Colorado at: alz.org.