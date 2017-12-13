George H. Hunter, 89, of Glenwood Springs, CO, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2017, at Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale. George was born on March 27, 1928, in New York City, NY, to Homer and Dorothy Hunter.

He graduated from Washington D.C. Teachers College and Springfield College in Massachusetts. He was a member of the United States Marine Corps Reserves. George taught school and coached sports at schools in Washington, D.C., Idaho Springs, CO, and Steamboat Springs, CO. He was a member of Charter Faculty at Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs in 1967 and was Professor of Recreation Management program. George's favorite passion was skiing and he was a PSIA ski instructor for more than 40 years at Loveland Basin, Steamboat Springs, Sunlight and Snowmass.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia, whom he married in Blue Earth, Minnesota. Also by daughter Kim Holzhauer (Carl) of Midland, MI, son Mark Hunter (Susan) of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren Michael, Mark, Gretchen and Carla; Jeff, Kelsey, Claire and Eric, Matt and Amy; and great-grandchildren, Kieran and Bailey. George was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and a funeral mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church on Friday, December 15, 2017, at 2 p.m. Rosary Vigil will be at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Stephen School, Glenwood Springs, Co.