George R. Rowe (March 22, 1932 — May 31, 2018)

George Raymond Rowe passed away in Glenwood Springs, CO. He was born in Glenwood Springs to Lillian E. Raymond and Ernest C. Rowe. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at 11:30 am at Glenwood Springs High School.

George spent his entire childhood in Glenwood and graduated from Garfield County High School in 1950. George graduated from Mesa College with an Associate's Degree in 1952, transferring to Colorado State College of Education (UNC Greeley) and graduating with a Bachelor of Arts, Lifetime Teaching Certificate in 1954.

George married Beverly Jean Maddalone January 11, 1959, in Aspen, CO. George and Bev raised 3 daughters who survive, Tamela (Jim) Ivy, Carrie (Ken) Melby II and Gayla Rowe. Seven grandchildren, Kenneth (Jennifer) Melby, Madelyn Ivy, Caitlin Melby, Michelle Ivy, Chandler Melby, Griffen Rowe-Gaddis and Noah Rowe-Gaddis. One great-grandchild, Grant Melby and a new great-grandchild due in July.

Also surviving are nieces and nephews Shelley Rowe, Jamie Rowe, John Rowe and Pattie Marino; Sisters-in-law Gail Bishop and Bonnie (Martin) Maddalone; brother in-law Dick (Cathy) Maddalone; and a cousin Ellen Calvert. Plus many great-nieces and -nephews. George is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, his parents Lillian and Ernie, and a brother, Ernie A. Rowe.

George and Bev owned and nurtured many business throughout their married life, Rowe Stationery, Village Agency Insurance and Baskin-Robbins. George also worked for Pitkin County Landfill from 1988 to 2006 as the Gatekeeper.

As a young man growing up in Glenwood he loved playing all sports most notably under coach Nick Stubler. In adulthood, George was involved in Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jaycees and Lions Club. He loved to fish, garden, play bingo, put puzzles together, color, talk with people and spend time with his grandchildren and family.

On behalf of the Rowe family we would like to sincerely thank all of the Hospice family that helped take care of dad the past seven months, you are all truly angels! In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Hospice of the Valley 1901 Grand Ave #206 Glenwood Springs, Co. 81601.