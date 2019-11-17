George Raymond Fuller (February 27, 1931 — October 24, 2019)

George Raymond Fuller passed away peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the VA nursing home in Rifle, Colorado, at the age of 88.

George was the oldest of three boys born February 27, 1931, in Fruita, Colorado, to Raymond and Reba (Tomlinson) Fuller. He married his high school sweetheart, Sarah “Peggy” Hayes, on April 11, 1953, and they spent the next 2 years living in California during his service in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS Mackenzie. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy they moved back to Colorado and George began working with Mountain Bell Telephone Company on a mobile crew installing a phone system within the state. Once this was completed George and Peg were given the option to pick what community they would like to settle in to raise their family, and they chose Glenwood Springs. He retired in the early eighties and began living the life of a snowbird for the next 30 plus years.

George loved golfing. Enough said. He was also a fisherman, and had fished every lake, pond, river and creek in western Colorado all the way up to Resurrection Bay, Alaska, and countless spots in between. He also passed his love of hunting on to his sons and Kurt still uses the same hunting camp on the Flattops with his own son.

George, along with his wife Peg, was a bright spot in the lives of so many people. Always offering a helping hand whether you needed your heater fixed or just wanted to visit he welcomed everyone with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. He will be missed by all who knew him.

George is survived by his wife Peggy, sons Kurt (Karen) and Brian (Val) and daughter Raylene (Michael). Grandchildren, Jacob (Bre), Rebecca, Mackenzie, and Eli and great-granddaughter Josephine. Brother Jerry (Alice), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Gale (Katherine).

A “celebration of life” service will be held Saturday, November 23, 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the United Methodist Church of Glenwood.

“He liked people, therefore people liked him.” — Mark Twain