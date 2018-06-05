 George Rowe (March 22, 1932 — May 31, 2018) | PostIndependent.com

George Rowe (March 22, 1932 — May 31, 2018)

George Rowe, 86, of Glenwood Springs, passed away peacefully in his home May 31, 2018. He was born March 22, 1932, in Glenwood Springs. A full obituary will follow. Care has been entrusted to the Rifle Funeral Home.