Glenn Dale Williamson (October 5, 1931 — April 7, 2018)
April 10, 2018
Glenn Dale Williamson passed away early in the morning on April 7, 2018, at home surrounded by family.
Glenn was born in Strasburg, Co., at his family farm on October 5, 1931. In 1957, Glenn married Beverly Clark in Deer Trail, Colorado.
Services will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery on April 13th, 2018, in Grand Junction at 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Glenn's life will follow at 5:00 pm at Clifton Christian Church. Memorial contributions in Glenn's name can be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
