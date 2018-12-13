Glenn Elwin Wyckoff, 89, of Grand Junction, passed away December 12, 2018 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. He was a welder. Survivors include his wife, Ethel Wyckoff; sons, Richard of New Castle, and Dennis of Fruita; brother, Sam Wyckoff of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 21st at 10:30 a.m. at Martin Mortuary with committal following the service at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens.