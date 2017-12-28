Guy Botkin was a man of vision, commitment and perseverance. He offered wisdom in few words. He was nonjudgmental and offered unconditional love for all. He served churches in Mesa, CO, Salt Lake City, UT, Carbondale, CO, Epworth Parish and University Park Church in Denver, Fowler, CO, Haxtun, CO, and Grand Valley UMC in Parachute (17 years). During this time, he also served DeBeque UMC and Fruita UMC. He was the youth camp director at Buckhorn and Grand Mesa church camps. He also was the Spiritual Director for numerous Emmaus walks. He welcomed many people into his home. He was an artist with rocks, loved woodworking and gardening. He liked renovating our homes and had the vision for the church expansion in Parachute. He was very active in the community. He served LIFT-UP Board, Garfield County Housing Authority, Visitor Cabin, and Board of Ordained Ministry. He served in the Air Force in Okinawa and was a Missionary on the islands with the Navigators.

He is survived by his wife Roberta, and children Oralee Stokes of Hereford, AZ, Lindy Hatton (Curt) of Sierra Vista, AZ, Charlyn Mackey of DeBeque, Mike Botkin (Beth) of Centennial, CO, Ken Botkin (Cindy) Parker, CO, and Tim Botkin (Renee) Parachute, CO. Others who call this home Mike Morelos and (Megan and Tianna) Grand Junction, CO, Chris Dohe (Sean), Salem OR. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. His grandchildren Jeremy Marsh, Denver, CO, Elizabeth Tomlinson (Sean) Hereford, AZ, Sean Nicholas, Dover AFB Delaware, Amber Nicholas, Sierra Vista, AZ, Tom Mackey (Brianna) Merino, CO, Chance Mackey (Abby) DeBeque, CO, Stephanie Soll (Matt) Elbert, CO, Emily Botkin Centennial, CO, Kyle Botkin Centennial, CO, Colton Botkin (Katarina) Oceanside, CA, Alex Botkin, Parker, CO, Austin Hammond, Littleton, CO, Kelsey Hammond, Aurora, CO, and Timothy Botkin, Parachute, CO. Great-grandchildren Donnie Nicholas, Elise Mickaliger, Olivia Tomlinson, Kellan Mackey and Gabriel Botkin.

Preceded in death by parents Paul, Oralee, Charlotte, Brothers Bill (Mary), Jim (Virginia), Merwyn (Lynn) and Leland (Leona). Former wife Helen, son Steven Guy Botkin, grandson Donald Mackey Jr, and great-granddaughter Samantha Quinn. Others who call this home Marilyn Salas and Stephanie Salas.

Memorial service will be held at Grand Valley United Methodist Church in Parachute on Sunday, December 31, 2017, at 2 PM. 132 N. Parachute Ave.