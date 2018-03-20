H. Duane Guettler (January 15, 1952 — March 15, 2018)

Henry Duane Guettler, 66, of New Castle, Colorado, passed away on March 15, 2018.

He was born January 15th, 1952, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Henry and Lorene Weedman Guettler. He graduated from Melbeta High School, Scottsbluff Community College and California State University Northridge, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, in 1979 where he worked for Dave Cook Sporting Goods, moving to Denver in 1981. He ran stores for them at Westlake Mall, 16th Street Mall, Westminister Mall and Boulder Sports Castle before moving to Glenwood Springs to open a Gart Sports in 1992. He joined Elk Mountain Motors in 1997 and was the Audi Service Manager at Glenwood Springs Audi.

He married Anne Atkins on September 3, 1988, in Estes Park, Colorado. They have 3 children: Kristin Lorene, Mikaela Anne and Tyler Nicholas. He loved his family and enjoyed coaching, referring, volunteering and announcing at his children's sporting events. He served on the New Castle Town Council for 8 years, serving as Mayor-Pro Tem for 2. He loved windsurfing, skiing, hiking, fishing, rafting, biking, camping, projects around the house, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Anne, of New Castle, Colorado, daughters Kristin (Ronny) Ullrich, of New Castle, Colorado, Mikaela (Tom Cain) Guettler, of Silt, Colorado, son Tyler (Shelby Sexton) Guettler of New Castle, Colorado, granddaughter Sophia Ullrich, sisters Jeanne (Paul) Corr of Simi Valley, CA, Charlotte (Dean) Williams of Scottsbluff, NE, Jodi (Fred) Stricker of Gering, NE, Mother-in-law Virginia Atkins, of Richmond, VA, brother-in-law Alden (Stephanie) Atkins, of Alexandria, VA, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Lorene Guettler, and brother Jerry Guettler.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Coal Ridge High School, 35947 US Highway 6, New Castle, Colorado, on March 24th, 2018, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by a donation in his name to the Emily Johnson Play It Forward Foundation, PO Box 584, Silt, Colorado 81652 or http://www.emilyjohnsonplayitforward.org.