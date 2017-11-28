Harlan Lee Porter (June 9, 1937 — November 21, 2017)

Harlan Lee Porter passed at age 80, at Hope West Hospice Care Center, in Grand Junction, CO. He was born in Beardsley, Kansas, to Lote and Almeda (Spears) Porter.

Harlan was the starting pitcher for Colorado Springs-Palmer High School, who were the State Baseball Champions in 1956. He attended Aeronautical School in Kansas City in 1957. Joining the Army on April 14, 1958, he served at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was honorably discharged in 1964. On June 10, 1961, he and his wife, Gwendolyn LaMotte, were married. Harlan worked for 34 years at the US Forest Service, as a Civil Engineering Technician. He was passionate about his work, was a safety officer and fought many local and national forest fires, including the Yellowstone Fires of 1988. His start was with the Pike National Forest. Later transferred to the White River SO, Glenwood Springs, CO. Living there, they raised their four children. During his retirement, he served on the Glenwood Springs Fire District as President, leading the development and building of the existing firehouse in 2003.

Harlan was an avid golfer, outdoorsman, huge baseball fan, traveler, enjoyed sailing, fishing and biking. He could often be found doing the things he loved, including riding his horse, enjoying the view of Red Mountain from his deck, snowshoeing or hiking around the area with friends and family. He passed on his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren, all of whom attended Anderson Western Colorado Camps, where he was a constant figure and a favorite of campers and counselors.

Harlan was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Howard. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gwen; his brother, Arnold Porter, Florissant, CO; three sons, Jeffrey (Cathy), Craig (Patty) and Christopher; and daughter Chandra. He enjoyed 8 grandchildren, Lauren, Kelly, Brooke, Taylor, Tucker, Tessa, Brody and Ruby Belle. He is remembered as an "Easy-going loving man." He always brought a smile and laughter to those surrounding him. Harlan will be dearly missed by all.

A memorial service will take place at Mountain View Church, on Saturday, December 2nd, at 2 pm.