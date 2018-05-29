Harold Darwin Raymond (January 5, 1925— May 24, 2018)

Harold Darwin Raymond, born in Muskegon, Michigan, on January 5, 1925, to Ellis J. and Anna M. (Nelson) Raymond, passed away May 24, 2018, from natural causes. At 93, he proclaimed to have lived a full and very happy life. To have raised 5 responsible children and to have two loves in his life was "More than a man could want."

Harold graduated from Muskegon High School in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served 1944-1945. He was stationed in the Western Pacific Theater aboard the USS Antietam. He graduated from Muskegon Junior College in the Class of 1948. He then went on to graduate from the Michigan College of Mining and Technology in 1950 with a major in Mining Engineering.

Throughout the years he worked for Copper Range Mining Co. (1950-1966) in White Pine, Michigan. After that he worked for Cleveland Cliff's Iron Co. (1966-1988). He started out in Ishpeming, Michigan, transferred to South Fork, Colorado, and then to Rifle, Colorado, where he lived out his retirement years.

He married Vivian Jane Ballard (1930-2004) in May of 1947. Harold outlived his parents, his eldest son (Robert Ellis 1948-1977), his wife, Vivian of nearly 58 years, a grandson (Allison Wake Aiello 1974-1981), and a granddaughter (Rebecca Rose Raymond 1984-1991).

Surviving children are Richard Duane Raymond (wife Sandra), Patrick Harold Raymond (wife Esther), Shirley Dewhearst (husband Rick), and Kathy Jane Coe (husband Jerry). Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Also, his second "Love of His Life" Ardis Green who resides in Rifle, Colorado.

After Vivian's death Harold's children saw another side of him that was hidden for many years. Harold's love initially was a "Tough Love," one he thought necessary to raise his children into responsible adults. It transferred into one of mutual respect and compassion. Indeed, he will be missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at Wild Acres Ranch July 21. There are not enough words to say Thank you to the Chateau at Rifle for making a home for Harold. He loved living there and loved the people who took care of him.

Rifle Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.