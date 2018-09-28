Harold Eugene “Gene” Needham Jr. (Dec. 7, 1957 – Sept. 23, 2018)
September 28, 2018
Gene passed away on September 23rd, at his home following a long illness. For a full obituary, please visit http://www.brownscremationservice.com. A celebration of life will be held at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Saturday, October 6th from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome.
