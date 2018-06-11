Hazel Eva Counts (June 24, 1939 — May 30, 2018)
June 11, 2018
On Wednesday, May 30th, 2018, we lost our beloved Hazel Counts. She passed at Valley View Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this year. She is survived by her daughter Ellen (Ryan); two grandsons Eric and Jason; and three great-grandchildren, Grace, Keaton and Ryder. And her favorite fur grand dog Mason. Hazel will be greatly missed, but her lessons and love will never be forgotten.
