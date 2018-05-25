Helen ‘Fern’ Mattivi (February 23, 1940 — May 22, 2018)

Helen 'Fern' Mattivi was born at home in New Castle on February 23, 1940, to Matt Mattivi and Celestina "Nena" Brunetti. She grew up in New Castle and married at age 16 to Alvie A. Gray. She gave birth to three beautiful children – Alvie Jr., Roxene and Dale. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the bright spot in her life and meant everything to her.

She asked Jesus to be her Lord and Savior on December 31, 1961. This legacy lives on as many in her family have a saving knowledge of the Lord.

She was known as "Fernie" throughout her life, but at the birth of her first great-grandchild, she quickly became "Gigi," a name she adored.

She went to live with Jesus in her heavenly home on May 22, 2018. Her family deeply misses her, and will cherish the memories and love all shared with her. Fern will forever be remembered for her ability to make everyone laugh, her kind and loving heart, and her beautiful blue eyes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and grandson Richie. She leaves behind her children, Alvie Jr. and Jackie, Roxene and Craig, and Dale and Lisa; her grandchildren, Dave and Tayler Collard, Matt and Crystal Collard, Christie Gray, Amber Gray, Devin and Alyx Smith, Brittany and Scott Summers, Casey Gray and Daile Gray; and six great-grandchildren that brought her unbelievable joy.

Her family would like to express deep appreciation for the caregivers at E Dene Moore Care Center for the awesome care and love they gave Gigi. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Gigi's name to the "staff" at E Dene Moore Care Center, 701 E 5th St., Rifle, CO 81650.

A celebration of Fern's life will take place at Highlands Cemetery in New Castle at 9:00 am Saturday, May 26, 2018.