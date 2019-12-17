Helen Gorrell

Helen Cerise Gorrell April 1, 1935-December 8, 2019 On Sunday afternoon, December 8, 2019, Helen Cerise Gorrell peacefully passed away in her home in Pa’auilo, Hawaii. Born in Carbondale, Colorado in 1935, Helen met the love of her life, Pete Gorrell at Mesa College in Grand Junction, Colorado in 1955. They married in 1956 and moved to Tucson, Arizona for the next 13 years. In 1969, Pete and Helen packed up their three kids and moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado where Helen loved to be outdoors. Whether it was hiking the Zirkel Wilderness, skiing Buddy’s Run, cross country skiing on Rabbit Ears Pass, or digging in her Strawberry Park garden, she would be smiling. For 23 years, Steamboat was home. From Steamboat, they moved to Darby, Montana and explored the Bitterroot Mountains. In 2006, they returned to Colorado to be closer to their grandchildren. More recently, Helen and Pete have called the Big Island of Hawaii home where they live with their son Scott. Helen was Pete’s constant support, assisting him with his saddle making business and helping in all his life’s endeavors. Helen loved to travel; always up for an adventure and willing to try most anything. Helen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Pete Gorrell, her three children; Terri Hoopes (Peter), Scott Gorrell and Merri Gorrell (Jim Czech), her grandchildren, Ruth and Anton Gorrell, her younger brother, Dennis Cerise and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Colorado Fourteeners Initiative or the Nature Conservancy. A celebration of life will be planned in the coming months in Steamboat.