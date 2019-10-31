Howard Dabney Childers (1920 — 2019)

World War II Aviator Howard Dabney Childers has passed from this life. Howard was born in El Centro, California, to Charles L. Childers and Blanche D. Childers. He was the youngest of three children. In 1943, he met and married Betty J. Blanchard of San Antonio, Texas, and they spent 66 years together. Howard and Betty made their homes in Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates and North Tustin, California. All have predeceased him including a beloved daughter, Sandra.

Howard served his country in the China, Burma and India Theater during WWII. An alumni of USC, his career was spent as an aerospace engineer. After retirement, Howard obtained a Law Degree and was an attorney until age 92 when he relocated to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, to be close to his daughter. While in Colorado he was a member of Glenwood Springs Baptist Church. In 2014 he returned to Southern California to share time with his son. Howard enjoyed 80+ years as a Ham Radio Operator among other hobbies.

Howard is survived by his daughter, Linda Stoltzfus (Al) of Washington, UT (formally of Glenwood Springs, CO) and son, Howard Jr. (Lisa) of Laguna Beach, CA. Grandchildren – Timothy Tinsman (Jennifer) of Allen, TX; Michael Hollowell (Genny) of Mission Viejo, CA; Amy Roggie (Karl) of Glenwood Springs, CO; Megan Stoltzfus of San Diego, CA; Zachary Childers (Madeline) of Kirkland, WA; and Chase Childers of Lake Forest, CA. Great-Grandchildren include Matthew, Jacob and Ashley Roggie of Glenwood Springs, CO. He is missed by all.