Howard Ulmer Motz (Feb. 23, 1930 – Sept. 9, 2018)
September 12, 2018
Howard Ulmer Motz, 88, a resident of Grand Junction, passed away September 9, 2018, at Hopewest Hospice. He was born February 23, 1930, to Harold and Sara Motz.
Howard was a Civil Engineer. He is survived by his wife, D. Jeanne Motz; son, Gregory Howard Motz of Grand junction; daughter , Gayle Lynne Mitchell of Albuquerque, NM; 7 grand children; and 11 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
