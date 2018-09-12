Howard Ulmer Motz (Feb. 23, 1930 – Sept. 9, 2018)

Howard Ulmer Motz, 88, a resident of Grand Junction, passed away September 9, 2018, at Hopewest Hospice. He was born February 23, 1930, to Harold and Sara Motz.

Howard was a Civil Engineer. He is survived by his wife, D. Jeanne Motz; son, Gregory Howard Motz of Grand junction; daughter , Gayle Lynne Mitchell of Albuquerque, NM; 7 grand children; and 11 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.