Ian Kerr Hause (June 24, 1965 – July 21, 2019)

Our beloved Ian Hause passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of July 21st at the age of 54 while among friends in Colorado Springs pursuing a course in personal growth. He was born in Santa Barbara, California on June 24th, 1965 and spent most of his life in Carbondale where he will always be remembered as a funny, kind, generous, intelligent and loyal friend. Ian had a great passion for fly fishing, skiing, music and his work. He leaves his legacy through various land development projects and his commitment to preserving the natural beauty in the Roaring Fork valley he called home. During his last year his love for the beauty of mountains and rivers exploded. His enthusiasm and energy was boundless. He loved his family and his many friends. Please send your love and well wishes but mainly the family asks you to hold the good moments you had with him dearly in your heart. Any donations in his memory can be made to the AVLT Kea C. Hause Riparian River Restoration Fund at http://www.AVLT.org.

He is survived by his parents Ken and Adele Hause, his step-mother Laurie Hause, his sister Heather Froelicher, her husband Franz, their children Weaver and Eric and his brother Eric Hause, his wife Karen, their children Ginger and Mary and grandchildren Hendrix, Wilson and Otto and, last but not least, his loyal dog Makee, a Chihuahua/ Beagle mix . He was predeceased by Kea Hause, his wonderful older brother and his step-father Lester Bickel. A Memorial will be held in his honor on October 17th from 4-7 p.m. at Spring Creeks Ranch in Carbondale, Colorado.