Ian Michael Gallagher (July 3, 1985–October 24, 2019)

Ian Michael Gallagher passed away on October 24, 2019 in Rifle, Colorado. Ian was born to Michael Gallagher and Irene Keegan-Gallagher on July 3, 1985 in Austin, Texas. Ian loved all things outdoors, including hiking, camping, rafting, shooting and working in the yard. Ian loved adventure and enjoyed amusement parks and carnivals. He was a natural artist and had a great eye with a camera. Ian especially loved his family and friends, and always made sure to make time for the children, enjoying their activities or playing with them. Ian will always be remembered for his selfless and giving nature, and his ability to brighten a gathering with his quick wit and laughter. He was especially proud of the military background from both sides of his family, having relatives whom served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf War.

Ian is survived by his children, Peter Allen Gonzales and Devlin Keegan Siegfried-Gallagher. He is also survived by his mother, Irene Keegan-Gallagher (USAF); father, Michael Gallagher (USAF Ret.) and step-mother, Glenna; Siblings, Ryley, Aubry and Mara Gallagher; Aunts, Maureen Keegan (USA) and Norma Lynn Garrett (USA Ret.), Linda (Gil) Spencer; Uncles, Michael Keegan (USA), John (Janet) Gallagher (USMC, Ret.), Brian (Jodella) Gallagher, Steve (Da) Gallagher; Grandparents, Otto C. and I. Ann Keegan, and Mary Jo Gallagher and many cousins. All loved him dearly and will miss him greatly. Until we meet again.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.