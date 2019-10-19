Ida Lee Hoaglund (August 11, 1938–October 15, 2019)

Ida Lee Hoaglund passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on October 15, 2019 at Grand River Health in Rifle, Colorado.

Ida was born on August 11, 1938 to Rueben and Elva (Wright) Nordstrom in Grand Junction, Colorado. She grew up in Battlement Mesa, Colorado. Ida attended Grand Valley School in Parachute, which was K-12. After high school she continued her studies at Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC and at Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado. She taught English and Art in Parachute and New Castle schools, as well as being a Librarian.

Ida married Edward J. Hoaglund on August 11, 1967 in Vernal, Utah. They made their home in Rulison, Colorado. In addition to working their ranch in Rulison, where many people enjoyed fresh milk and eggs, Ida also worked for Trans Mountain Title Company and at E. Dene. Moore Care Center where she later volunteered. She belonged to the Historical Society for many years. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Rifle, Colorado. She enjoyed writing poetry, playing the piano, her cats, gardening, feeding all the birds, and having lunch dates with her family and friends. Ida was a tireless worker and had a heart of gold; she would always help anyone in need.

Ida is preceded in death by her parents, Rueben and Elva Nordstrom and her husband, Ed Hoaglund. She is survived by her sons, Charles “Chuck” Hoaglund, Rulison, Colorado and Ralph “Dusty” (Candice) Hoaglund, Rulison, Colorado; three grandchildren, Michael (Mandy) Warren, Scott Hoaglund, and Kellen Bowen; Two great-grandchildren, London Warren and Strider Warren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Everyone that knew Ida, knew she was a treasure. She will be missed by all.

Services will be held at 11:00A.M. on October 26, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 603 East 3rd Street, Rifle, Colorado 81650.