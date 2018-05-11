In memoriam: Court Will (October 2, 1979 – May 13, 2017)
May 11, 2018
A Son, Brother, Husband, Uncle (Candy), Father and Friend
Court Will was God's greatest gift to our hearts and his love stays with us always
We are the keepers of all the great memories, a sacred trust Court conveyed when he journeyed on
Always remember, never forget! It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember
We LOVE you Court
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support during this difficult time
Will Family