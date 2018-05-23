Ina Mabel Rash (Aug 03, 1925 – May 20, 2018)

Ina Rash lived a long and happy life finally succumbing to the effects of aging, on May 20, 2018, at 92, in Glenwood Springs. Ina was born August 3, 1925, on a small farm outside of Cole Camp, Missouri, to George and Mabel Borchers. Ina met her husband of 56 years Roy Rash Jr. in Missouri. Roy preceded Ina in death in 2002.

They had four children John Rash, resident of Glenwood Springs, Diane Wright who passed away in 2009, David Rash, resident of Iowa, and Ron Rash, a long time resident of Aspen. Roy and Ina have a number of grandchildren/great-grandchildren. Ina and Roy lived in Glenwood Springs since 1983; both were extremely devout Jehovah's Witnesses. Ina had a real love of nature and could spend hours watching wildlife. Fishing was one of her favorite pastimes along with gardening, and singing at the Sunday meetings.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, Kingdom Hall, P.O. Box 2765, Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81602.