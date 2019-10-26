Irene Greenwald (October 5, 1925–October 23, 2019)

Former Glenwood Springs and Parachute resident, Irene Greenwald passed away peacefully at her Westminster, Colorado, home after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Greenwald, and is survived by their 2 sons, George (Joan) Greenwald and John (Becky) Greenwald, 4 grandchildren, Erin Greenwald, Grey (Gina) Greenwald, Matthew (Ashley) Greenwald, and Sarah (Patrick) Caragher, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at St. Mark Catholic Church in Westminster at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, 10/30/19. Private internment at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.