Jack Pat Elliott (June 15, 1944 — August 14, 2019)

A lifelong friend of Rifle, Jack Pat Elliott passed away on August 14, 2019.

Jack Pat was a friend to everyone he met. Many people may remember him from his time as a teacher of building construction in the Vocational Education department in Rifle or his days as an official Santa’s helper, but it is his protest of the Colorado State Highway Department’s use of eminent domain of his property that adults remember most. However, local kids will remember getting more fireworks than they paid for from him at the fireworks stand located north of Rifle that his nephew now runs.

He leaves behind many people who loved him including his wife and children. Jack Pat will be missed most by the people that called him Papa or Uncle Pat, as they will always say he was the best.

His family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley and the Colorado River Fire Rescue.

A memorial service will be held at the Rifle Senior Center on September 15th at 2:00pm.