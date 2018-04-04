Jacqueline Amichaux (February 19, 1933 – April 1, 2018)

Jacqueline Amichaux passed peacefully away on April 1st, 2018. Jacqueline was born February 19, 1933, in Warrington, England, to Herbeert and Winefred Chapman.

She married Paul Amichaux in 1955 and they traveled and raised their children together, settling in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Paul A. Amichaux. She is survived by her Brother Tony Chapman (Irene); children Calvin Amichaux (Debbie), Cheryl Dunlap (Stan), Roxanne Christner (Douglas), and Craig Amichaux (Susie), six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will be a family service on Monday, April 9th, 2018. Your memory will live in our hearts forever.