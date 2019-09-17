Jacqueline L Bearden (Ormsby), known as Dolly, 91, of Loveland, CO, passed away on September 11, 2019.

She married Elton Bearden on April 10, 1967, and formed a family with his four children and then three more children were born: Maude Hawkins, Elton B. Bearden, Roland Bearden (deceased), Merna Snow, Ellis Bearden, Amanda Mudron and Loretta Boss. She was blessed with a large family.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Viewing starts at 10 a.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m. at Farnum-Holt Funeral Home at 405 W. Seventh Street, Glenwood Springs, CO.

Please join us for the graveside services at Rosebud Cemetery following services. Reception immediately following at Sayre Park Playground Shelter in Glenwood Springs, CO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Special Olympics of Colorado or the Diabetes Foundation.