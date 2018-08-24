Jacqueline (Jackie) Reeves (June 23, 1928 – August 20, 2018)

Memorial Service

Jacqueline (Jackie) Reeves passed August 20, 2018 in her home in Oak Meadows on Four Mile Creek. Jackie was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 23, 1928 to Jessie (nee Seamans) and Francis Taylor.

Funeral Arrangements: A viewing is arranged at Farnum-Holt Mortuary, Friday, August 24, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at the Methodist Church, 9th Street at Cooper Avenue, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018. A post-funeral reception, following internment at Rosebud Cemetery, will be held at the Rivers Restaurant, 2525 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018. Plans for a later memorial service are being considered. In lieu of flowers, the Reeves family asks that friends make a memorial contribution to a charity of their choice.