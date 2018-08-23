Jacqueline (Jackie) Reeves (June 23, 1928 — August 20, 2018)

Jacqueline (Jackie) Reeves passed August 20, 2018, in her home in Oak Meadows on Four Mile Creek. Jackie was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 23, 1928, to Jessie (nee Seamans) and Francis Taylor.

Jackie lived in Glenwood Springs for 61 years. She is survived by her three children John Jr., James and Richard, and her husband of 69 years, John A. Reeves. Jackie and John were married in June 1, 1949. Her children attended school in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and graduated from the Colorado School of Mines. Jackie and her husband both attended the University of Utah. She graduated with degrees in Education and Business Administration. John graduated with a degree in Mining Engineering.

The family lived in Kenilworth, Utah, and Soda Springs, Idaho. They moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, in 1957 where John redeveloped the Coal Basin mines near Redstone.

Jackie was a devoted Mother and fully engaged in raising her three boys, motivating their successes in the mining, oil and gas, and banking industries. She counseled them in the path of life. She was the anchor for her husband's success. Her family deeply loved her and will miss her. She will always be a part of their lives.