James Arthur Monroe (Jun 12, 1944 – May 01, 2018)

Jim Monroe, 73, of Rifle died of Cardiovascular Disease. Jim worked as a Mason from Aspen to Rifle valley and upon retirement was driving for Colorado Mountain Express. He was a perfectionist at work with a sense of humor, Veteran, an outdoor enthusiast, a true friend and most of all a dedicated loving Father/Grandfather! Full obituary to follow.

Memorial Services is Monday, June 4th at 3pm at Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.