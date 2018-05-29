James Arthur Monroe (June 12, 1944 — May 1, 2018)

Jim Monroe, 73, passed away due to Cardiovascular Disease.

He was the oldest of four children and was born in Kikwit, Africa, to the late Charles and Pearl Monroe.

He graduated from Central High School in Grand Junction. Went on to attend Mesa State College in Grand Junction, CO, and Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO.

He was a Specialist Five, of the US Army having served as a Land Clearing Operator in Vietnam War from 1967-1969. He received The Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Achievement in ground operations against hostile forces.

Jim had been self-employed for most of his career as a mason and brick layer. He was very talented at creating his customer's dream fireplace, swimming pool, tile floors and much more. Once a job was complete his customer became a close friend. The job was never complete until it was done perfectly.

After he retired from masonry work, he became a driver for Colorado Mountain Express, where he worked for 7 years.

He loved the summer, where he could splash through the puddles while on an ATV ride with family and friends. Camping was another fun activity where his specialty was cooking sausage over the campfire. He also loved to cheer on the Denver Broncos at home or occasionally at the stadium.

Jim is survived by his sisters Sharon (Jim) and Shirley. Brother John (Tracy). His daughters Allie Daniel (Greg) and Tonia Simpson (Mike). Son Justin Monroe. 6 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, June 4, 2018, at 3pm at Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.

In lieu of flowers please direct all donations in Jim's name to gofundme/jimmonroe.