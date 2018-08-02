James Bret Varra passed away July 21, 2018 due to an unfortunate accident at Reudi Reservoir.

Bret was born to James and Myrna (Hughes) Varra on July 20, 1959 in Denver Colorado. During his early childhood Myrna married Francis Orosz, Sr. Fran and Myrna both bringing children into the union combined their families as one. They then moved their combined family to Carbondale in the 1970s. Surviving are Bret's "Brothers and Sister" Jeffery (Susan) Orosz, Francis Jr. (Lisa) Orosz and Melissa (Scott Reike) Orosz, as well as Aunts, Uncles Nieces , Nephews and Cousins from the Orosz, Hughes and Varra families. Bret graduated from Roaring Fork High School and lived the majority of his life in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Bret had many friends and everyone that knew Bret, knew that he loved life. He lived his way, which was usually hard and fast. He had a love for fast cars, motorcycles and boats. Bret was fortunate to be doing something that he truly enjoyed when he was called home, boating with his great friend John Teague.

Please join us in celebrating Bret's life Saturday August 11, 2018 between 2:00 and 5:00 at the Legion Hall in Carbondale. Bring a story to share and find comfort with others that knew and loved Bret.

The family wishes to express our humble gratitude to all of the First Responders, the individuals with the Aspen Yacht Club and the Summit County Dive Team. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bret's name to the Garfield County Search and Rescue.