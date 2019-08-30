James E. Bertsch (October 26, 1958 – July 8, 2019)

Known to many as “Stroker”, he left this world, July 8, 2019, of natural causes. He grew up in Minnesota and Denver, and then made his home in the Rifle area. He leaves behind 4 children, for which he will be remembered for towing his babies behind him, tooling around Rifle, on his bicycle. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will take place at a later date. His Mother, Virginia, precedes him in death.